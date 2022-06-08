Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

