Kepos Capital LP Sells 525,000 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 130,499 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

