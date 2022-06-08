Kepos Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Livent Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.