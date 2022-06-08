Kepos Capital LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned about 2.18% of iSpecimen worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

ISPC stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. iSpecimen Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.