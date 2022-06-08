Kepos Capital LP Decreases Position in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Kepos Capital LP cut its position in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.61% of 4D pharma worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the first quarter worth about $253,000.

LBPS opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. 4D pharma plc has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

