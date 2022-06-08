Kepos Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

