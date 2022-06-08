Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.15% of Arbutus Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 174.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 182,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 121.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.