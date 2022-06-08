Kepos Capital LP Buys New Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NN shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

