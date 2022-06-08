Kepos Capital LP Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

