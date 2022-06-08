Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 85,483 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Concert Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Heek Christi Van purchased 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,842.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.