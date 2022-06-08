Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Plexus worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Plexus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 100,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $158,174.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

PLXS stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

