Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,830 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.