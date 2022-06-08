Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,997 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,535,000 after buying an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

