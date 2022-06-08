Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Acuity Brands worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYI stock opened at $185.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.47 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

