Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

