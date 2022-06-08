Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Air Transport Services Group worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 151,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 52,158 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,635 shares of company stock worth $84,652 and have sold 11,365 shares worth $359,808. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

