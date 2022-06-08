Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 61,057 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,057 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.