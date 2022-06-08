Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,211 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of United Natural Foods worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

