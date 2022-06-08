Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $35.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 739,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,314. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 59.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 130.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

