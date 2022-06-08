Kenfarb & CO. Takes Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in WD-40 by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in WD-40 by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $279.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

