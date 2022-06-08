Kenfarb & CO. Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,594,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Repligen’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

