Kenfarb & CO. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

