Kenfarb & CO. Purchases Shares of 130 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Waters by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $342.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.83. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

