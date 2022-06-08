Kenfarb & CO. Purchases New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,316.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 928,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

