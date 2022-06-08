Kenfarb & CO. Buys Shares of 2,500 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

