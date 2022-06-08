Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21.
