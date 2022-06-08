Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.