Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

