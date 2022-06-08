Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 34,184 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HVT opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $477.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.34. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 33.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

