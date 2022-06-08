Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $161.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,971,045 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

