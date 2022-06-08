Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,924,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $220.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.