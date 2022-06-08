Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,924,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $220.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.32.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
