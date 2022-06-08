Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,523 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,780,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,753,000 after buying an additional 799,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,163,000 after purchasing an additional 705,476 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,725,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 280,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after buying an additional 198,189 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.