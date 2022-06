KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

In other KDA Group news, Director Michael Winslow Kinley acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,500.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

