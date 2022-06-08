KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

