KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $277.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.61.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

