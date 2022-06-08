KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,773 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

DVY opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

