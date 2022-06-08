KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,773 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
DVY opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.