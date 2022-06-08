Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 447,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEPL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,094,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEPL opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

