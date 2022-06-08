Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZ)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 413,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 20.90% of Arisz Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $976,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARIZ opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

