Karpus Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,851 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 16.36% of TradeUP Acquisition worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPTD. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPTD opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

