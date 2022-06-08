Karpus Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 278.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,214 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.07% of Tiga Acquisition worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TINV. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,668 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $575,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TINV opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

