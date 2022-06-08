Karpus Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,545 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Venus Acquisition worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VENA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Venus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Venus Acquisition by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,004,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VENA opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

