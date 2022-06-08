Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 273.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,100 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.84% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INKA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 11.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 4.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

