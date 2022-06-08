Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 600,000 Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAOOU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,030,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,323,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DAOOU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAOOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.