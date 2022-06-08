Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $2.71. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 259,365 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $208.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 27.54%. Analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $133,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

