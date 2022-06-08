Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHOTF shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

KHOTF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,292. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

