JulSwap Market Cap Tops $1.88 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $295,176.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00158587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00418438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029751 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

