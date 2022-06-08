JulSwap (JULD) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $323,796.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

