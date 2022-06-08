Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Nucor by 774.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Nucor stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

