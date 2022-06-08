Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $747,000 Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 103,487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

