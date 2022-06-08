Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 352,575 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 422,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

